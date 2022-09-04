Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RCII opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

