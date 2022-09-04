Revomon (REVO) Price Hits $0.0660 on Top Exchanges

Revomon (REVO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Revomon has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $86,470.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00831707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.