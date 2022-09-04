REVV (REVV) Trading 6.9% Higher This Week

REVV (REVV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. REVV has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $417,435.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

