Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RELL stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.55. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. Research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $399,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230. Corporate insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

