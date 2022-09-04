RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $37.21 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835698 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015581 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Coin Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com
