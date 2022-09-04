Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89,722.70 and approximately $657.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036224 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132256 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022170 BTC.
About Rigel Protocol
RGP is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
