Ripio Credit Network Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $17,828.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00051243 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000204 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.