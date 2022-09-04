Rise (RISE) Market Cap Tops $122,691.60

Rise (RISE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Rise has a total market cap of $122,691.60 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00046246 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,446,563 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

