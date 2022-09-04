Rise (RISE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,714.00

Rise (RISE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $122,714.00 and $6.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00047819 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,489,598 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.