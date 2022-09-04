Ritocoin Trading 61.7% Higher This Week (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $110,080.38 and approximately $809.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835698 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015581 BTC.
About Ritocoin
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,717,927,505 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,552,342 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.
Buying and Selling Ritocoin
