RM (LON:RM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.88

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.88 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 46.50 ($0.56). RM shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 11,576 shares traded.
RM Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.00.
RM Company Profile
RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.
See Also
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.