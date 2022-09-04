RM (LON:RM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.88

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.88 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 46.50 ($0.56). RM shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 11,576 shares traded.

RM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.00.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

