Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Robert Half International by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,879,000 after buying an additional 145,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,871,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CL King cut their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.