Rocket Pool Achieves Market Cap of $243.99 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $243.99 million and $1.11 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $23.73 or 0.00120004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132142 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034736 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022248 BTC.
Rocket Pool Profile
Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.
Rocket Pool Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.
