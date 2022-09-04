ROCKI (ROCKI) Market Capitalization Reaches $172,844.96

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. ROCKI has a market cap of $172,844.96 and $464,349.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROCKI has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829104 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015677 BTC.
ROCKI Coin Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app.
Buying and Selling ROCKI
