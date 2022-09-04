Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$77.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$73.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.55.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$55.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$55.55 and a 1 year high of C$80.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.64.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

