Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.07. Route1 shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.
Route1 Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.
Route1 Company Profile
Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.
