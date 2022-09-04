Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target to C$15.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SKE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Price Performance
SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.
Insider Transactions at Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
Recommended Stories
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.