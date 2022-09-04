Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target to C$15.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SKE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Price Performance

SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

Insider Transactions at Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 729,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,326,664. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$78,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,040,119.06. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,326,664. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,140 shares of company stock worth $442,824.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

