Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €41.44 ($42.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a one year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.72.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

