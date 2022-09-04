Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.03

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as low as $8.85. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 6,929 shares changing hands.

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 202.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 41,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

