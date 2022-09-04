RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Raymond James

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

RPT stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $811.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $8,562,000. State Street Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after buying an additional 546,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after buying an additional 465,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 459,433 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.