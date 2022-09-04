Ruff (RUFF) Price Tops $0.0013

Ruff (RUFF) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $136,391.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031366 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00041252 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00082859 BTC.
- JUST (JST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.
Ruff Coin Profile
RUFF is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ruff
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
