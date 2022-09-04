Rune Price Tops $21.67 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 56.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Rune has a market capitalization of $292,861.36 and approximately $23.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $21.67 or 0.00109776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00838743 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015474 BTC.
Rune Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Buying and Selling Rune
