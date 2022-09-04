Rupee (RUP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Rupee (RUP) traded down 46.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Rupee has a total market cap of $7,904.38 and approximately $135.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032509 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.