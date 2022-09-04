Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $33,383.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031380 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00083298 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00040879 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Rupiah Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform.”

