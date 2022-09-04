Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $39.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2022

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUSMF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

RUSMF opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.