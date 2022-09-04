Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $39.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUSMF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

RUSMF opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

