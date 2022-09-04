Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 423.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 377,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.