Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.40.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 423.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties
In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 377,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.