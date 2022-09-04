S.Finance (SFG) Price Tops $0.0646 on Exchanges

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $5,483.73 and $108,867.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022118 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

Buying and Selling S.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.