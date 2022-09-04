S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $595.00.

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.55) to GBX 595 ($7.19) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of S4 Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

S4 Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

