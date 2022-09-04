Safe Haven Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $56,453.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

