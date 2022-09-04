SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Capitalization Hits $721,710.80

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $721,710.80 and approximately $139,777.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.64 or 0.00591890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00266353 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016909 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

