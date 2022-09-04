SafeCapital (SCAP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $7,996.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 85.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

