SafeCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $47.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,877.49 or 0.99978966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00064313 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00237272 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00154194 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00243545 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00055020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064428 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004242 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars.

