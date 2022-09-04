Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Andy Jones Purchases 3,529 Shares

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Andy Jones bought 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,997.90 ($21,747.10).

Safestore Stock Up 1.7 %

SAFE opened at GBX 1,074 ($12.98) on Friday. Safestore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,001 ($12.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,460 ($17.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 475.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,171.17.

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

