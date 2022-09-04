Safex Token (SFT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million

Safex Token (SFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $371.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange.

Safex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

