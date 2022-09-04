Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.74. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

