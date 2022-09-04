SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) PT Lowered to 610.00 at Barclays

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from 639.00 to 610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SALRF has been the topic of several other reports. Danske raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $668.75.

SALRF opened at $69.98 on Thursday. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

