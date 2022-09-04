SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0751 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. SALT has a market cap of $6.03 million and $25,439.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded 98.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022127 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

