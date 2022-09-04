Samoyedcoin (SAMO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Samoyedcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Samoyedcoin has a total market cap of $34.20 million and $1.04 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Samoyedcoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015556 BTC.
Samoyedcoin Profile
Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 4,746,913,623 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,134,467 coins. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin.
Samoyedcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Samoyedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Samoyedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.