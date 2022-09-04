Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $22.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $190,604,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara



Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

