Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$11.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.37 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

