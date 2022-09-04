Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 6,400 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

