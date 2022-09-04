Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading Up 6.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. 92,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

