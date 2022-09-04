Santiment Network Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $229.00 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $229.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

