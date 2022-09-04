Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $393.70 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $393.70 million and $211,193.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 42% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00161022 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008823 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Sapphire Coin Profile
SAPP is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sapphire Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.