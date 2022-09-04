SaTT (SATT) One Day Volume Hits $49,299.00

SaTT (SATT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, SaTT has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. SaTT has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $49,299.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaTT Coin Profile

SATT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SaTT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaTT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

