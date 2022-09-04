Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Schaeffler from €7.20 ($7.35) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.53) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Schaeffler stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $843.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

