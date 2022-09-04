Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 13th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,626,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 179.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 50.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,694,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,290,000 after acquiring an additional 903,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,703,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,359,000 after buying an additional 875,600 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $44,273,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

