Scotiabank Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LRCDF stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

