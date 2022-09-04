Scotiabank Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.50.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$35.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$33.83 and a 12-month high of C$45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

