SCRIV NETWORK Hits Market Cap of $8,303.33 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $8,303.33 and $21.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.